Lansing kindergarten students get a little cash towards college on Tuesday

On Tuesday night, future scholars will get a head start in their piggy banks from Lansing SAVE night.

Mayor Andy Schor's office sent out a release on the event describing the program as a partnership of the City of Lansing, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, and the Lansing School District.

What happens is Lansing SAVE opens a post secondary education savings account for all kindergarten students enrolled in the Lansing School District and seeds it with $5.

According to the release, this year is Lansing SAVE's 6th year in the district.

On Tuesday night, program partners will help new and existing Lansing SAVE students and their families learn more about the account during a fun family event.

You can check it out for yourself from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse on 220 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

