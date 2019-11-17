Lansing hosts the state's first men's professional tournament

The Michigan State University Tennis Center is holding the First Capital City Tennis Classic.

It's the first processional men's tennis tournament to be held in Michigan.

Players from around the world will compete for the $15,000 prize.

Sunday morning, the tournament kicked off with qualifying play.

The assistant coach of the MSU's men's tennis teams says he's excited to see how the event and players will develop.

"We got this idea from other colleges who have been doing this and I was talking to her head coach Coach Orlando about some ideas to improve our program and grow the game in the area, this is one of the big things," said Harry Jadun, the Assistant Coach of MSU men's tennis.

The main draw begins Tuesday and the Tournament will conclude on November 24 with a final conclusion ceremony at 3 p.m.

