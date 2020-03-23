Lansing hospitals taking medical supply donations for coronavirus treatment

The federal government is sending out personal protective equipment from the strategic national stockpile.

Photo courtesy: MGN.

That's because it's getting hard for hospitals to find those supplies.

"Of course i've never seen anything like this before. This comes along, God willing, once in a lifetime," said Sparrow Hospital chief medical and quality officer Dr. Karen Kent VanGorder.

"We are adequately stocked to care for all the patients we have in house and for the foreseeable future. We are concerned because no one knows how far this may go," said John Patterson, Vice President of Support Services at McLaren Greater Lansing.

He said hospitals go through supplies; such as masks, gowns and goggles quickly during the pandemic.

"There is such a lag currently in the supply chain. I know the suppliers are working as hard as they can to make more," Patterson said.

Dr. Kent VanGorder said it's important to have these supplies on hand.

"Healthcare workers need to be healthy to care for the people who will become sick," she said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is sending supplies to all 50 states, however many areas won't see everything they requested.

That's why Sparrow and McClaren are asking for donations.

"It's always interesting how the community rallies in times of need. We've had tremendous outreach from folks in the community," said Patterson.

"One of the most beautiful things about being a healthcare worker right now is our community has been so supportive," said Dr. Kent VanGorder.

Items in the most need include:

N95 Masks

Disposable gowns

Eye protection

Hand Sanitizer

Sparrow Hospital donations can be taken to the old Eastern High School. Call 517-253-6200 for more information.

McLaren donations can be dropped off at the McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation office. Call 517-975-7100 for more information.

