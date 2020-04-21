Lansing gym opens as a temporary homeless shelter during pandemic

Lansing homeless shelters can't take any more guests in while the state is under a shelter-in-place order.

But in the meantime, these non-profit organizations are teaming up to create a new temporary homeless shelter

The new temporary shelter is called the C.H.O.I.C.E project, standing for COVID-19 Homeless Outreach Intervention Covered Enclosure, but organizers say, it has a deeper meaning.

"We were trying to make sure these folks had a choice to go in, to be someplace that is safe, sheltered and where we can also help them monitor their health on a daily basis," said Susan Cancro, executive director of Advent House Ministries.

Throughout this pandemic, outreach teams have noticed dozens of people were consistently sleeping outside around Lansing and were unregistered at homeless shelters.

"There was a growing number of people living in what they call the 'Back 40' and we were concerned about spreading the virus, so we wanted to bring them to a place where they would be even safer," said Mark Criss, director of City Rescue Mission.

That's when Homeless Angels, Advent House, the City Rescue Mission, and Holy Cross Services’ New Hope Community Center came together to transform the Gier Community Center into this temporary shelter.

"We have the six-foot distancing support, in that space, they have a sleep mat, a chair and a bin to keep their stuff while we serve them three meals a day," explained Cancro.

Organizers consider the 49-bed shelter to be barrier-free, meaning guests can go in and out of the shelter.

"It's a great opportunity for those who need a location to sleep in, without the restrictions we have in our other shelters," said Tracie Baise, director of Homeless Angels. "We have all the opportunities out there, it's their choice and we will be there to help."

But staff are closely monitoring guests' temperatures and conditions whenever they go in and out.

"We use an infrared thermometer and if they leave and come back, we take their temperature again," said Cancro. "We ask them the symptoms questions and if they ever answer yes, we would refer them to Sparrow for more of an assessment."

Since the opening of the shelter last week, organizers say it's been about half full.

"Part of that is people on the street getting used to the idea of having this as an option, and we want them to know this is a choice and we are here to help," said Cancro.

The temporary shelter will remain open 24/7 throughout the shelter in place.

All guests will be provided personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

The Capital Region Housing Collaborative is also working with the emergency operations center and the health department to provide more accessible COVID-19 testing for their permanent shelters.

