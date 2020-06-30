Lansing goes from medium to high COVID-19 risk

Two Michigan regions are doing worse now than a week ago in terms of COVID-19 spread.

According to the MI Safe Start Map at www.mistartmap.info Tuesday, the counties of Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Gratiot and Shiawassee are seeing an increased coronavirus risk.

That data was dated for Monday.

“The risk phase for Lansing has been increased to high risk, due to the recent one-week increase above 40 new daily cases per million,” the website said.

The Grand Rapids area is similarly seeing an increased risk, which the state called medium-high.

“Due to recent increases in cases, all other regions are currently being closely monitored,” the website said.

