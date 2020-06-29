Lansing gas prices rise 11 cents per gallon

Gas prices in Lansing average $2.17 per gallon Monday, as gas prices rise 11 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a report from GasBuddy.

Prices in Lansing are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 55.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to the report.

The cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.97 as of Monday with the most expensive being priced at $2.39.

The national average for gas prices average $2.17 per gallon as of Monday, which is up 19.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 53.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy says.

"Gasoline prices have continued to rise across the U.S., a streak that enters its ninth week, but with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across several states and with Pay with GasBuddy gasoline demand data showing the first weekly drop in gasoline demand since Memorial Day and just the second one since March, there may eventually be a small reckoning in the price of gasoline," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a press release. "Last week, U.S. gasoline demand fell 0.4%, not exactly a staggering figure, but data from later in the week pointed to much more noticeable drops, which may be a coming trend as authorities in some U.S. states rescind their re-openings. Motorists across the country will likely be influenced by what develops in those areas- improvement and a slowdown in COVID would cause gas prices to continue rising, while a continued resurgence in COVID-19 cases and a drop in gasoline demand will mean lower gas prices."

