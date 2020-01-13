Lansing gas prices increase

Lansing gas prices have risen 14.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy surveyed 177 gas stations and found that gas prices are steadily increasing to 14.5 cents on average.

The cheapest station in Lansing is $2.38, while the most expensive is $2.74.

Although the national average price of gas has actually decreased by a few cents, Michigan's gas is going up in price.

Ann Arbor gas increased by half a cent, Flint gas increased by 10.4 cents, and Grand Rapids increased by 18.5 cents.

