Ida's Eye On: Lansing food service delivers fresh, healthy food to your door

Eating healthier just got a whole lot easier for some people in mid-Michigan.

Local custom food delivery service Menu Bubble aims at helping people eat well without having to break the bank, or make a mess in the kitchen.

Menu Bubble started August of 2018.

They say their goal is to kill two birds with one stone; create unique, healthy food options that actually taste good.

“That’s typically not an option you’ll find a lot in the Lansing area,” says Malik Jackson, CEO of Menu Bubble.

Customers place all food orders online by choosing a meal plan that suits their needs, then wait for it to get dropped off on their doorstep.

Creators of Menu Bubble say they knew they had to make the service convenient and affordable to cater to all demographics.

“If you’re a student with a little less income, we’re going to have a meal plan for you that will work,” says Jackson. “If you’re a family trying to have healthy eating, we have a meal plan for that.”

Jackson says unlike other food delivery services like HelloFresh or Blue Apron, customers don’t have to cook the meals.

“You want to get rid of the notion that eating healthy has to be very time consuming and doesn’t taste good,” says Fred Haigh, Head Chef at Menu Bubble.

Haigh says they try to keep the menu new, fresh and full of options for customers.

“Sometimes it is oriental influenced, sometimes it is Caribbean influenced,” says Rueben Hewitt, Founder of Menu Bubble. “It’s everywhere and everything in between. You never really know what’s on the menu. It’s always something exciting for our customers to look forward to.”

Along with diet restrictions, Menu Bubble wants to make sure their food service is able to be enjoyed be all, no matter their financial situation.

“This year we’re going to be accepting EBT cards,” says Hewitt. “So those demographics who don’t have the financial resources can still get a healthy meal now and then.

As of right now, Menu Bubble only delivers within a 10 to 15 mile radius of Lansing.

They say their goal for 2020 is to extend their services throughout mid-Michigan, and beyond.

