Lansing firefighter injured after man throws rock

A Lansing firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a man threw a rock at the rear window of the engine, Lansing Fire Captain Steve Mazurek said.

The incident occurred in the area of South Cedar and East Hazel streets, south of Interstate 496, while the firefighter was returning from a call.

Mazurek said the firefighter had only minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital after he was struck by glass from the window.

Lansing’s fire engines aren’t equipped with cameras so officials don’t have a good description of the man who threw the rock.

