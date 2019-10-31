Lansing fire department warns about safety after fatal fire

It’s a loss even firefighters are reeling with.

Flowers, ballons and candles left at the house to honor the lost boys.

"We've got emotions. We’re generally very passionate people and driven people," said Assistant Chief Michael Tobin with the Lansing Fire Department.

Tobin says emergency responders performed CPR all the way to the hospital after the fatal fire in Lansing’s north side. He says they're feeling the emotional aftermath.

"Today we have a critical distress team working with all of our crews that were on duty for the fire. They've been having group sessions and break-out meetings all day long," said Tobin.

Tobin says the fire was accidental and likely electrical, but they may never know the exact spot where it started.

"Electrical in nature, could be a portable heater that shouldn't have been plugged in where it should be. It could be a power strip that was purchased at the dollar store if it wasn’t a quality one. It could be running an extension cord under a carpet-any type of electric cord that has stuff piled up on top of it,” said Tobin.

As the weather changes, he's warning that a fire, like what happened on New York Avenue, could happen to anyone.

"The sad thing is, a lot of times it takes a tragedy for communities to take that inner look at themselves and this is the perfect time,” said Tobin.

He says as people change clocks for daylight savings, they should also check smoke detectors, make a fire escape plan and practice it.

“There are so many factors that come into this that it doesn't discriminate against anybody. a fire like this could happen to anybody,” said Tobin.

The family is now coping with the loss of three little boys- Manolo, Juan and Ramiro.

"The good news is mom and baby are out of the hospital. Now hopefully, the prayers go to dad and the 5-year-old that are still at the University of Michigan, " said Tobin.

The family tells News 10 there will be a candlelight vigil in front of the house Friday at 6 p.m. They’re asking people to bring candles.

Several organizations including the Ashley Home Furniture Store have offered to help the family.

An online donation drive has raised more than $30,000.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

