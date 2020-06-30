Lansing financial officer resigns

Lansing’s Chief Strategy Officer is leaving the job after 10 months.

According to a statement from Mayor Andy Schor, CSO Shelbi Frayer is resigning to “spend more time with her family and branch out on her own.”

Frayer was the city’s first CSO and started her job Aug. 26.

The job duties included examining the city’s short-term expenditures and long-term debts. Frayer reported directly to Schor.

Prior to her Lansing job, Frayer was the executive director of the Office of School Review and Fiscal Accountability in the state’s Department of Treasury.

“The CSO and Finance jobs are both very demanding, and Shelbi has done a great job finding efficiencies and helping the City of Lansing through a very difficult time,” Schor said in his statement. “She has been able to find over $10 million in savings to the City, and was able to balance our budget with a $12.5 million deficit appearing in 3 months due to COVID-19.”

