Lansing drivers navigate slick roads

Despite how road conditions seemed throughout the city of Lansing Monday morning and even though it's Veterans Day, the city said road crews were out throughout the day. However, some drivers told News 10 they couldn’t tell.

A private snow company plows snow in Downtown Lansing.

Robert Pointer is one of those drivers. He’s a long way from home- straight off a plane from Dallas, Texas just visiting his dad.

"I flew in yesterday, so welcome back to Lansing, I guess is what's happening," said Pointer.

He says he did not expect to drive in so much snow.

"Well, I grew up in it so I guess I'm not real shocked at it. But it is tough driving so you've got to slow down and respect it,” said Pointer.

Drivers from all over Michigan were complaining about their Monday morning commutes.

Drivers like Chelsea McMahan who drove in to Lansing from Holt, who says she thought about many things during her trip to work.

"Uh crap. It's going to take me forever to get to work. Everyone's driving slow. I don't know if it's been salted or not. I kinda veered off a couple of times but made it," said McMahan.

Dylan Polasko drove all the way from Ann Arbor on a freeway she says was not salted or plowed.

"The first sign of how the roads were when I left this morning at 7:30, the truck in front of me was doing a lot of this [swerving] trying to get on the freeway. A lot of fishtailing and there was five or six cars between there and here that were in the ditches," said Polasko.

The city told News 10 salt trucks had been out all Monday. They said the number of trucks doesn't change whether it is a holiday or not.

Despite their efforts, drivers said they hoped it gets better on Tuesday, when everyone is back to work.

"I feel like it's almost luck of the draw today. When it's plowed, when it's salted, I feel like Michiganders should be better," said Polasko.

Pointer added his own advice.

"Go slow and take it easy or you will wreck," he said.

Lansing road crews will continue working until all major streets have been salted. Then they'll move into the neighborhoods to take care of CATA bus routes.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

