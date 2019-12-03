Lansing considering overnight parking

The city of Lansing is considering allowing overnight street parking for residents and their visitors.

The city council's committee on public safety is expected to review a proposed parking ordinance at its meeting on Thursday.

If approved, the ordinance would allow residents to apply for and buy on-street parking permits for their neighborhoods.

The permits would allow people to park on the street from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. with those permits.

Council members should vote on the parking ordinance at their Dec. 16 meeting.

