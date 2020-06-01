Lansing clean-up from protests begins Monday morning

On Monday, Downtown Lansing Inc. is inviting community members to help clean up the city.

This includes all of this debris scattered across the street from the destruction from Sunday's protests.

Windows were broken at Chase Bank and several other buildings including the Boji Tower and Romney Building.

Also a car was flipped and set on fire.

Downtown Lansing Inc. is inviting everyone to come to Washington Square to help out the business district in its cleanup efforts.

There is a reminder from Downtown Lansing Inc. -- we are still in the midst of a pandemic.

So, they ask that you to bring your own personal protection equipment like masks and gloves.

Also. you are encouraged to bring along cleaning supplies like trash bags, brooms, and shovels.

Clean-up starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.