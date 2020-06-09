Lansing changing yard waste pickup schedule

Capital Area Recycling and Trash will change from collecting yard waste every week to once every other week, the Lansing Public Service Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The new schedule will begin Monday. Yard waste collection will be the same day as residents’ recycling collection day. The agency will transition back to weekly collection in the fall.

It can take four to six weeks for yard waste to be consistently collected on a scheduled day. CART pointed to the heavy volume of waste at this time of year and hurdles connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staffing shortages and a delayed start date, as reasons.

The city hopes every-other-week collection will reduce the size of the collection area and limit truck-related costs. They also recommend mulching grass clippings to cut down on the impact of the schedule change.

For a map with dates of collection rounds, go to www.lansingmi.gov/curbsidecollection. The CART calendar is available at www.lansingmi.gov/CARTschedule.

For more information, contact CART at 517-483-4400 or recycle@lansingmi.gov.

