Lansing celebrates its 161st birthday

Let's give a big birthday shout out to the City of Lansing.

Saturday, February 15, marks their 161st birthday.

On this day, back in 1859, the city of Lansing was officially named by the legislature of the state of Michigan during a regular session.

Some fun facts about the city on it's very own birthday:

It was once called Biddle City.

Also when Lansing was made the capitol of Michigan only 20 people lived here.

Well it sure has grown since then....

But let's give one last happy birthday to Lansing, the city that doesn't look a day over 160.

