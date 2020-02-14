Lansing burger joint heading south for a tasty competition

If you love a Kewpee Burger, you'll want to pay attention to their next big move.

They have been invited to take part in a burger battle in Miami, Florida.

Their Olive burger is making the trip to compete for best burger in the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Kewpee owner, Autumn Weston, told News 10 that they didn't even submit the burger that a customer did.

The festival is Feb. 19 - 23.

In the meantime, go get yourself a Kewpee burger on South Washington Square in Lansing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.