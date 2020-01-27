Lansing biotech companies to host joint job fair

Lansing biotech companies to host collaborative job fair this week.

On January 30, Neogen, Emergent BioSolutions, and Niowave will be hosting a joint job fair in Lansing.

The companies are planning on-the-spot interviews for immediate openings.

The positions range from entry-level positions, through research and supervisory positions. Also, openings in manufacturing, facilities, accounting and human resources, as well as in each of the companies’ biotechnology specialties.

“The joint job fair represents an excellent opportunity for job seekers to learn more about the openings at three companies at the same time and place. And, if you like what you hear, we can begin the employment process right there with an initial job interview,” said Julie Mann, Neogen’s Senior Director of Corporate Human Resources. “As the three biotechnology companies with major operations in Lansing, all facing the same challenges with filling open positions in the current job market, it just made sense that we got together to host a joint job fair.”

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Empowerment Center in Lansing at 600 W. Maple.

Here's a little bit about the companies:

About Neogen. Lansing-based Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) was founded in 1982. Neogen develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company’s Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen’s Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants. For more information, visit www.neogen.com.

About Emergent BioSolutions. As a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life, Emergent BioSolutions provides solutions that target public health threats. Through its specialty products and services as well as its social responsibility efforts, the company aspires to build healthier, safer communities and deliver peace of mind to its patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. For more information, visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com.

About Niowave. Niowave manufactures medical radioisotopes to cure cancer and save lives. Terry Grimm founded the company in 2005 as a spin-off from Michigan State University’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB). We use our expertise in linear electron accelerators (linacs), nuclear engineering, chemistry, and advanced manufacturing to produce isotopes that will enable clinical breakthroughs. For more information, visit www.niowaveinc.com.

