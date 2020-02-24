Lansing-area judge to lead statewide court office

A Lansing-area judge who has been outspoken about how Michigan's local courts are financed is resigning to become administrator of the state court system.

Tom Boyd has been a District Court judge in Ingham County since 2005. The Michigan Supreme Court describes Boyd as “one of the state’s most active judges in working to improve the legal system and the administration of justice.”

Boyd will lead the State Court Administrative Office.

Milt Mack is becoming administrator emeritus and will focus on mental health issues in the justice system.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.