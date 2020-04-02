Lansing and East Lansing work to provide support for homeless during coronavirus pandemic

The City of Lansing and East Lansing announced Thursday they will be providing funding to Holy Cross Services, Advent House Ministries, Haven House and other local charities in order to support regional work with the homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's office said both Advent House Ministries and Holy Cross Services have identified homeless people who cannot or do not want to be sheltered but still need assistance.

The mayor's office said the funding will be used to help homeless people by giving them the necessary resources for hygiene and social distancing in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The City of Lansing said it will allocate $20,000 from its Chronic Homeless Fund through the Basic Human Needs Fund.

“I appreciate the work being done by Holy Cross and Advent House Ministries to assist those throughout the region who are homeless. We cannot allow COVID-19 to spread throughout our most vulnerable population. Lansing is proud to answer the call to assist our regional homeless population by providing dollars to ensure this work can be done,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “We will continue to work closely with shelters to ensure that they have proper spacing and medical capacity. And we will now also assist as shelters provide service and safety elements to those who are not or cannot be sheltered. I urge others throughout the region to join in supporting this cause to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Greater Lansing community.”

The City of East Lansing will be dedicating $10,000 in general fund support, according to Mayor Schor's office. Of that $10,000 funds will be distributed to Holy Cross Services, Advent House Ministries, Haven House, Child and Family Charities and the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.

“Our mission is to assist those in need. Now, more than ever, we need to protect them in order to prevent massive spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are dedicating our limited resources to those in our shelter as well as to those who are homeless outside our shelter. We have put out a call for resources to assist, and the Cities of Lansing and East Lansing have stepped up. But homelessness doesn’t stop at municipal boundaries and is a regional problem. We hope others will step up as well. We need all local governments to contribute to ensure the safety of those who don’t have shelter, and to prevent the greater spread of this deadly virus,” said Director of Holy Cross Services Sharon Dade.

