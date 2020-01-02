Lansing added to list of convenient Christmas tree disposal

Now that the Christmas season is over people are scratching their heads about what do with their trees. There are several options for convenient disposal.

East Lansing

Used trees will either be chipped for mulch for parks in East Lansing, or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for rabbit habitats.

Trees can be left on curbs and will be picked up anytime between Friday, December 27 and Monday, January 13. You do not need a sticker or to call ahead to have trees picked up.

People can also be drop trees off at the following locations through January 13:

1.) Patriarche Park – parking lot on Alton Road

2.) Emerson Park – Arbor Drive entrance

3.) Henry Fine Park – parking lot at Winchester Drive

4.) Valley Court Park – south of the Valley Court Community Center

5.) Albert A. White Memorial Park – parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

Grand Ledge

Christmas tree pick-up will begin Jan. 2.

Tree pick-up will last for two weeks, with two days dedicated to each zone.

For people who want to take advantage of this convenient service, they should be set out on the curb between the sidewalk and the curb.

Meridian Township

Trees can be brought to the Nancy Moore Park, 5976 E. Lake Drive, Haslett from Thursday, December 26 through Friday, January 31.

The trees can be dropped off at no charge, any time between dawn and dusk.

The trees should have no: rope, nails, plastic bags, wire, Christmas garland, or metal bracing. Wreaths will not be accepted.

Artificial trees are also being accepted for $5.

Lansing

Curbside pickup begins Monday, Jan. 6. The last day to put out a tree is your collection day during the week of Jan. 13.

All materials must be removed from the tree, and any trees taller than 6 ft. must be cut in half, according to the city.

