Single-car crash in Lansing sends four to hospital

A single-car crash in Lansing sent four people to the hospital Sunday.

The Lansing Police Department says it happened around midnight on West Saginaw Street and Pine Street, near Amy's Catering.

Michigan State University Police and Lansing Community College Police were also at the scene.

The condition of those in the hospital is unknown right now.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

LPD says an investigation is still underway.

