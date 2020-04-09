Lansing Urgent Care offers telemedicine visits

Lansing Urgent Care announced they are now offering telemedicine services.

The urgent care said patients are now able to connect with health care providers through a secure, interactive video through their smartphone, tablet or computer from the comfort of their home, business or place of stay.

Lansing Urgent Care said the conditions and symptoms that may be appropriate for a telemedicine visit include COVID-19 symptoms, common cold, upper respiratory infection, allergies, eye infection, rashes, follow-up visits and other minor conditions.

Dr. Terry Matthews, owner and medical director of Lansing Urgent Care released the following statement on telemedicine services:

"It is our distinct honor to serve this community in its greatest time of need. It has always been our mission to provide high-quality, relevant medical care to alleviate the pressures on our community’s Emergency Departments, Primary Care Offices, and Specialists when appropriate. Telemedicine services allow our team to do that better than ever during this COVID-19 crisis. We’re so proud of our resilient healthcare team who suit up every day to care for the sick and injured, and now we can help so many more people get the care they need in a timely manner, safely, and in the comfort of their own homes. This is one of thousands of proud moments my wife, Catherine, and I have felt about the work our team does every day; they’re embracing this new way of delivering healthcare to those in need with the same passion and love of helping others as they have for over 13 years."

Telemedicine services can be scheduled here.

