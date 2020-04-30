Lansing Urgent Care offers COVID-19 antibody testing

Lansing Urgent Care has announced it will begin offering antibody blood serum testing for COVID-19 at each of its seven locations throughout Greater Lansing, according to a news release.

Lansing Urgent Care said the antibody test will detect if you've had prior exposure to COVID-19 and have built an antibody to the virus.

For most viral illnesses, Lansing Urgent Care said a positive antibody means prior exposure to a virus and some degree of immunity to future infection, however since COVID-19 is a new virus, it's not clear if a positive antibody definitely equals immunity.

“This antibody test is a strong step in the right direction to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and getting our community back to work safely, as soon as possible. We are grateful to our staff and vendors for being so responsive to the needs of our patients; their constant efforts to help protect our community is a reminder of how resilient we truly are in the face of this extraordinary situation for us all,” said Dr. Terry Matthews, owner and medical director of Lansing Urgent Care.

Lansing Urgent Care said it has included expansion of its health care services to include the launch of COVID-19 testing along with the addition of telehealth services, which are available 24/7 to anyone who is a resident in the state of Michigan, as part of its response to the virus.

Lansing Urgent Care said all of its clinics remain open and are available to treat all non-life-threatening conditions in a safe and sanitized environment.

The urgent care said antibody testing requires an in-person visit. Click here for more information.

