Lansing Township man sentenced for exposing himself to women

A Lansing Township man accused of exposing himself to several women last year will now spend a year behind bars.

Reed McGrath,27, was also sentenced to five years of probation. He was sentenced with four counts of indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person, two counts of disorderly/obscene conduct and one count each of accosting a child for immoral purposes, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and gross indecency.

News 10 first reported on McGrath following an incident on April 3, 2019.

A woman said the man grabbed her young daughter and tried to pull the girl's pants down as the girl played in a neighbor's back yard on Point West Boulevard in Delta Township.

At the time, police said a man had been reported wearing nothing but underwear on Costwald Drive.

Later, the sheriff's office said incidents involving the same person had been reported on Montevideo Drive and Chanticleer Trail in Delta Township.

