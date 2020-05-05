Lansing Township man sentenced for stabbing death

A judge has ordered a Lansing Township man to spend 15 to 40 years in prison for stabbing a woman to death.

An Ingham County jury convicted Antonio Lavoy of second-degree murder back in March.

Investigators say in April of 2019, Lavoy stabbed Janice Dugger, 55, in the neck. She was able to identify Lavoy as her attacker before she died.

Police later found Lavoy hiding in a shed a few blocks away from the murder scene.

Police say he was an acquaintance of Dugger.

