Lansing Township Fire Department find abandoned kayak in Red Cedar River

Earlier today, the Lansing Fire Department found an overturned kayak in the Red Cedar River while monitoring water levels. East Lansing Fire Department was requested for mutual aid and they were able to retrieve the kayak.

Inside the kayak, the Fire Department found a cooler and a pair of Crocs. No one was found around the area or walking nearby.

Ingham County officials urge residents to call the Ingham County 911 Center non-emergency line at (517) 272-6026 if they have any information or recognize the kayak.

