Lansing To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Sale

The City of Lansing is conducting an abandoned vehicle sale on Wednesday.

All sealed bids for the cars being sold are being accepted at the City of Lansing Purchasing Office.

The sale begins at the office at 1:00 p.m.

Checks and money orders have to be made payable in the full amount to the city.

The minimum bid for any vehicle is $500.

While the city has a list of vehicles being offered, the purchasing office says there is no guarantee in regards to the condition of any vehicle offered for sale.

The office adds that the city has the right to change or remove any vehicle from the sale.

All vehicles will be sold "as is" and "where is" with no warranties.

Buyers will be responsible for removing any purchased vehicle from its current lot location within 24 hours of its sale.

Vehicles can be inspected at the following locations at the time listed:

Shroyer's (2740 Eaton Rapids Rd., Lansing) - 8:30 a.m.

Swift Towing (2347 N. Cedar St., Holt) - 9:15 a.m.

PJ Towing (1427 Rensen, Lansing) - 10:00 a.m.

Northside Towing (226 Russell, Lansing) - 10:45 a.m.

If you have any questions regarding Wednesday's sale you can call the purchasing office at 517-702-6197.

