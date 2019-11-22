Lansing Super search starts from scratch

It's going to be more of a drawn-out process for the Lansing School District.

The original plan was to have a superintendent in place by January 1st.

Now that's being pushed back until next summer.

"A district like Lansing, with their programs, size and diversity, is going to require someone with some special skills for sure. But we're pretty confident we're going to be able to find them a great candidate,” said Greg Sieszputowski.

Sieszputowski and the Michigan Association of School Boards are helping the Lansing School District find its next superintendent.

The first step for the district and the MASB is perhaps the most important: gathering public input on what makes a good superintendent.

"We pride ourselves on the input we continuously collect in superintendent searches and it provides tremendous information to inform the board as they make their decisions going forward in developing criteria, and ultimately the selection of the candidate," said Sieszputowski.

Then they'll meet in December to create the new job application, taken down after Thursday night's vote.

"Ultimately the board has the final say on what ends up in that criteria," said Sieszputowski.

The Lansing School District will restart the application process and with the MASB’s help, they'll interview qualified candidates into the spring.

Sieszputowski says they anticipate the board will hire their next superintendent by June or July.

There’s no word on whether Mark Coscarella will apply.

The acting superintendent made the request last week.

He will continue to get paid while the district investigates allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed minors to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Retired superintendent, Yvonne Caamal Canul then called the accuser "troubled" and said she was looking for 15-minutes of fame.

She has since apologized.

Board members criticized her remarks.

