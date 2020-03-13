Lansing School District will clean schools during shutdown

The Lansing School District is taking extra steps to make sure students are safe. During the period of time in which schools are closed due to the coronavirus, the district plans on conducting a "deep, disinfecting clean."

In a statement released Friday, the district asked all staff and students to take all personal belongings home with them. Officials say this will allow for the best conditions for cleaning the school as thoroughly as possible.

Spring Break for the district is scheduled from April 6-10, but officials say they are working with the state to determine whether school will be held at that time. Officials also say they are working with their food provider to determine a plan for lunches moving forward.

