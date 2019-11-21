Lansing School District meeting to reveal new findings

Thursday, the Lansing Board of Education is set to meet for the first time since Mark Coscarella went on administrative leave.

It's been nearly a month since the Lansing School District hired a firm to search internally for its next superintendent.

At the board meeting Thursday night, the outside firm the school district hired will reveal what they have found so far in their superintendent search.

They are going to show feedback and answers from the online survey that was open for the past few weeks.

In late October, the school district hired an outside firm to conduct an internal search for its next superintendent.

In that search, the outside firm held several public hearings that quickly turned heated.

The public expressed concerns by the support the education board has shown Coscarella through the allegations against him.

Coscarella is accused of sexual harassment and supplying porn to minors.

During those board meetings, several people said Coscarella should not be the next superintendent.

Debbie Nolan,"What if all candidates who came to us as superintendent had some type of blemish like this on their record? It would not be acceptable, none of them would be acceptable, none of them would be acceptable."

Thursday's board meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the outside firm, an investigator was also hired to look into allegations against Coscarella.

News 10 was told the investigator's findings will be revealed to the public soon.