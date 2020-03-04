Lansing School District investigation finds it's likely Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella sexually harassed a former student teacher

An investigator hired by the Lansing School District has determined it is likely that Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella undressed down to his underwear and danced in a sexual manner in front of a former student teacher.

The district launched the investigation after a News 10 special report uncovered the allegations made by Casey Sterle, who is now a teacher in Leslie.

She claimed Coscarella locked her in his classroom and danced for her in his underwear when she was a student teacher for him at Holt Public School during the 1999-2000 school year.

Two years after that alleged incident, Coscarella resigned from Holt Schools after a pornographic video was shown on a baseball team trip. Coscarella was the team’s coach. Police questioned members of the team. Some players told investigators that Coscarella knew about the video. Others claimed he provided it.

Coscarella, who was Lansing's deputy superintendent and a leading candidate for the superintendent job, at the time the first story ran, following the retirement of Yvonne Camal Cannul, denied the allegations made by Sterle. He eventually asked to be placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigated.

Coscarella did not apply for the superintendent job.

The report was released to News 10 by the Grewal Law firm, which represents Sterle. In it, investigator Rebecca Leitman Verdlinger summarized her probe as follows:

[blockquote}"Based on a thorough review of the evidence collected for this investigation and in consideration of the totality of the circumstances, I find the preponderance of the evidence establishes that, on April 11, 2000, after he closed and locked the door, the Respondent disrobed down to his underwear, danced and moved in a sexual nature, and sexually propositioned the Complainant. I further find that the preponderance of the evidence does not establish that the Respondent made unwelcome comments of a sexual nature to the Complainant throughout the 1999-2000 school year." [/blockquote}

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence previously told News 10 at an "information study session" held by the board last month that she hoped Coscarella would come back to work for the school district.

"If Dr. Coscarella is exonerated, if this investigation comes back and shows that he's clear of this allegation, then I do hope of course that he chooses to come back and spend more time with us in the Lansing School District," Lawrence told News 10 at the study session.

The search is still ongoing for a new superintendent of Lansing Public Schools.

The names for the final candidates were released last month. They are:

- Bob Behnke, M.A., Superintendent, Adrian Public Schools, MI

- Shaun Black, Ph.D., Ass't Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District, MI

- Benjamin Edmondson, Ed.D., Executive Vice President, High Scope Educational Research Foundation, Superintendent (former), Ypsilanti Community Schools, MI

- Johnny Edwards, Director of Secondary Education, Kalamazoo Public Schools, MI

- Venessa Keesler, Ph.D., Deputy Superintendent, Michigan Department of Education, MI

- Benjamin Shuldiner, Ed.D., Distinguished Lecturer, Hunter College, City University of New York, NY, HS Principal (former), New York City Dept. of Education, NY

- Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, Ph.D., Ass't Professor Educational Leadership, The College of St. Rose, New York, NY, Superintendent (former) City School District of Albany, New York, NY

A release from the Lansing School District said 39 people applied for the position, which closed on Feb. 11.

The next step in the process is first-round interviews with the seven candidates.

Lawrence said the district is looking forward to finding someone for the job.

"We are just really excited about finding the right person who is going to work with our district and continue the great work that we have going on," Lawrence said.

Currently, Sam Sinicropi is serving as the interim Superintendent since Jan. 1, 2020.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

He graduated from Everett High School back in 1968 and earned an associate's degree from Lansing Community College. He later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University.

News 10 is reaching out to the Lansing School District and to Sterle's attorney for comment. This story will be updated when they respond.

