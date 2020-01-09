Lansing School District holds first meeting of 2020

Thursday night the Lansing School Board had its first meeting of 2020.

As the new year begins, questions are still unanswered about the future of former Acting Superintendent Mark Coscarella.

As of Thursday night, there's no word on a new superintendent yet.

The school board had no intention of bringing up that topic, or Coscarella's status, as they were not put on Thursday night's agenda.

Coscarella was considered the lead candidate for the permanent superintendent position until a News 10 investigation shined a light on allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

He stepped down and asked to be placed on a paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

While Coscarella's status was not put up for discussion -- one school board member still brought it up at Thursday night's board meeting, wondering since he is no longer acting superintendent, will he still have his former job as assistant superintendent?

"Our ex-assistant superintendent is he still on a paid leave? Is he still on a leave of absence? Or have we terminated him completely?" said School Board Member Amy Hodgin.

"Our position has not yet been posted so we have not received any applications for the position yet," responded Gabrielle Lawrence, President of Lansing School District Board of Education.

Lawrence was elected to the position by her fellow board members.

While the search for a full-time superintendent continues, the new Interim Superintendent Sam Sinicropi says he wants to continue his time in the position to focus on the future of the students.

"I think that we have a wonderful teaching staff. We have some good things that have been set in place for our curriculum and we have a once again, hard-working staff -- that would be teachers, principles and all of those that work with students. And our focus needs to be on student achievement no matter what else is going on around us we still need to make sure kids -- we can do the best we can for our kids."

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan.

