Lansing School District holds drive-through diploma cermony

It's not your typical graduation ceremony, but Saturday the Lansing School District is holding a drive-through diploma ceremony to honor its 2020 graduates.

Graduates will briefly get out of their cars to walk across a stage in front of the Shirley M. Rogers administration building which is located at 519 West Kalamazoo St.

Each school has its own scheduled time starting at 9 a.m. with adult education graduates. Eastern High School is at 11 a.m. followed by J.W. Sexton High School at 2 p.m. It concludes with Everett High School at 4 p.m.

Graduates will be sent a professional photo afterwards.

“We are extremely proud of all our 633 Lansing School District graduating seniors,” said Sam Sinicropi, superintendent of the Lansing School District. “While graduation ceremonies are being held virtually online this week, the graduates have been denied that final walk across the stage and handshake as they receive their diploma. This Special Diploma Awarding Ceremony is the missing final piece to the graduation puzzle of events and gives our graduates that lifetime photo opportunity while maintaining safe and social distancing requirements established by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

