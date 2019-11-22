Lansing School District enrollment is up

Enrollment in Lansing schools is up.

Executive Director for School Improvement Jessica Benavides said its the highest its been in more than a decade.

"I am happy to say the spring to fall count, we're up 200 students, so that's really wonderful," Benavides said during a school board meeting. "That has not happened in over a decade here in Lansing and so I wanted to point out that accomplishment"

The current enrollment is at 10,532. Accord to those numbers roughly 105 students missed count day this school year, meaning those numbers are actually lower than what they would be.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.