Lansing School District approves $160 million 2020-21 budget

The Board of Education for the Lansing School District approved a new $160 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to the release sent to News 10, the budget includes calculations for a cut in State of Michigan School Aid funding by $650 per student, going from $8,227 per student, to $7,577 per student. The approved budget also accounts for an estimated decrease in enrollment of 478 students to 10,000 students.

"The upcoming school year will be financially challenging and very unpredictable, said superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

Many school buildings in Lansing are in the process of being remodeled, expanded, and refurnished thanks to a $120 million voter approved bond, along with $7 million from a sinking fund designated for building safety enhancements and maintenance.

"The Lansing School District is moving forward with a very conservative budget because districts must have budgets approved by June 30 under state law, knowing that; costs will increase substantially for transportation, changes to school buildings will be needed to improve student safety because of COVID-19, and additional operational changes and expenses to keep kids and staff healthy will be required," said Sinicropi.

"The Board of Education adopted a 'best guess' budget when there are many unknown variable cuts and costs schools face that could really hurt public education," said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. "There will be greater demands to do more with less money, and we will do our best in this challenging upcoming year."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.