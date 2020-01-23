Lansing School District Superintendent position posted

Movement has been made on the Lansing School District's search for a permanent Superintendent.

News 10 was at the Lansing School District's board meeting Thursday night.

The board gave no update on the investigation into former acting Superintendent Mark Coscarella.

Coscarella asked to be placed on voluntary paid non-disciplinary leave until further notice while an investigation and search to replace retiring Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul is completed.

Coscarella was the lead candidate for the Superintendent position until a News 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's basketball coach.

Although there is no movement on the Coscarella investigation, however, the position for a permanent Superintendent has been posted to the district's website.

The deadline to apply for the position is Feb. 11. The first round of interviews will begin on March 10.

There is no word yet on if Coscarella has officially applied for the position.

Sam Sinicropi has been serving as interim Superintendent since Jan. 1, 2020.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

“Sam Sinicropi is the right leader at the right time for the Lansing School District,” said Rachel Willis, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education. “Everyone knows Sam in Lansing. He is a legend in the school district family. Sam is coming out of retirement, once again, to help the Lansing School District until we complete an extensive open search for a new superintendent.”

He graduated from Everett High School back in 1968 and earned an associate's degree from Lansing Community College. He later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University.

Sinicropi started working for the Lansing School District as a custodian before studying elementary education and becoming a teacher in 1974, the district said.

After teaching for numerous years, he moved into administrative positions serving as a principal, assistant director of human resources and more, according to the Lansing School District.

“I have three grandchildren currently in the Lansing School District and I am committed to making Lansing schools successful,” Sinicropi said. “We need to refocus our attention and concentrate on student achievement, along with finishing all the construction improvements to our buildings that were supported by the voter-approved bond. We want to keep our great momentum moving forward in the Lansing School District.”

