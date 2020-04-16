Lansing School District Board ratifies resignation of Dr. Mark Coscarella

The former deputy superintendent of the Lansing School District has officially resigned.

School board members voted to ratify the resignation of Dr. Mark Coscarella Thursday night.

Dr. Coscarella was considered a front-runner to fill the district's top job as superintendent after the retirement of Yvonne Caamal Canul in September of 2019. He was named acting superintendent while the school board conducted a search. They planned to hire a new superintendent by January of this year.

Last November, Dr. Coscarella asked the board to place him on voluntary paid non-disciplinary administrative leave. It came as the school district investigated allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed minors to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Dr. Coscarella was employed by the Lansing School District for five years. His employment contract was scheduled to end June 30, 2020.

The search for a new superintendent has been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sam Sinicropi, continues to serve as interim superintendent of the Lansing School District.

