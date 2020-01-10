Lansing School District Board of Education elects new president

The Lansing School District Board of Education has elected a president, vice president, and treasurer to the board.

Gabrielle Lawrence has been elected to serve as the board's president.

"It is an honor to serve as board president, and I sincerely appreciate the support and confidence of my fellow board members,” said President Lawrence. “I am looking forward to another great year for the school district. The board will be hiring a new superintendent in 2020, continue working to increase student enrollment (up 200 students this academic year) and focus on increasing student achievement. The board will continue to make sure the district is economically stable by growing our $10 million-dollar-plus fund balance, and we will always listen to our school community and make the best decisions possible in the New Year.”

Rachel Willis has been elected to serve as the board's vice president.

"I have enjoyed serving as president of the Board of Education for the past three years, and the board has led the district to make some really great strides forward,” said Vice President Willis. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve in leadership in the vice president role. Our board works really well together, and now is a good time to bring in new ideas and continue moving forward with positive momentum.”

Dr. Nathan Burroughs has been elected as the board's treasurer and Dr. Nino Rodriguez has been elected as secretary.

The board officers were elected unanimously, according to the board.

“The Lansing School District is fortunate to have a great leadership team on our Board of Education,” said interim superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “All our school board members donate their talent, time and energy to help make our school community great.”

