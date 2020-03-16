Lansing School Board suspends superintendent search

The Lansing School Board of Education has announced that the search for a new superintendent has been suspended.

The board said the search will likely resume in mid-to-late April "after the COVID-19 virus issues allow for safe public meetings again."

“We believe it is wise to pause our superintendent search for now and even postpone future school board meetings,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “We will listen to medical doctors and scientists to advise us when it is safe to meet in public again. We want our school district family to be actively involved in our superintendent search, so let’s hold until we all can safely move forward together.”

The board said candidates have already been interviewed in the first round of interviews.

A special Board of Education meeting to review community feedback was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m., but has been postponed and will be rescheduled. There is no set date on when that will be.

The board also said the meeting for Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. has also been canceled.

The board said future meetings will be announced and scheduled in advance and posted to allow for public participation.

“This delay will slow our process down a little, but we still hope to have a new superintendent leading the Lansing School District in place by the end of June, 2020,” said Lawrence.

The search comes after the position opened up last year with the retirement of Yvonne Camal Cannul. Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella was named acting superintendent and was considered a leading candidate for the job until a News 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Sam Sinicropi has been serving as interim Superintendent since Jan. 1, 2020.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

