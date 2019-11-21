Lansing School Board opens search to find new superintendent

The Lansing School Board is starting from scratch to find its next superintendent and is now expanding its search outside of the district.

The decision follows public backlash over sexual misconduct allegations against Acting Superintendent Dr. Mark Coscarella, a top candidate for the permanent job.

“If you truly care about creating a culture which our children and district staff will be kept safe, heard and respected then don't hire Dr. Coscarella,” said one parent at the meeting.

“We don't want Dr. Mark Coscarella to be our next superintendent,” another mother said.

“I think that's become very clear. I don't need to pile on to that.”

Coscarella was accused of sexual misconduct by a former student teacher who told News 10 he locked her in a room and danced in his underwear.

Sexual assault advocacy groups were joined by dozens of residents speaking out against his candidacy and calling on the district to open the search nationally.

“There's doctors on this board. There's doctors all through this state. Why are you centralizing it right here,” said one father who approached the podium.

The board passed a unanimous vote to expand the search to find the next head of the district and is now moving forward to appoint an interim superintendent.

The board expects to hire a permanent superintendent by July 1, 2020.

