Lansing School Board hires new interim superintendent

The Lansing School Board has hired Sam Sinicropi to serve as the interim superintendent while the district continues to search for a permanent one.

Sinicropi will begin serving as interim superintendent on Jan. 1, 2020 and he already has some plans in mind for the district.

"Looking forward to improving student achievement even in a short period of time. We want to look at completing our bond issue in a timely matter. Making sure the bond projects get completed," Sinicropi said.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

“Sam Sinicropi is the right leader at the right time for the Lansing School District,” said Rachel Willis, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education. “Everyone knows Sam in Lansing. He is a legend in the school district family. Sam is coming out of retirement, once again, to help the Lansing School District until we complete an extensive open search for a new superintendent.”

He graduated from Everette High School back in 1968 and earned an associates degree from Lansing Community College. He later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University.

Sinicropi started working for the Lansing School District as a custodian before studying elementary education and becoming a teacher in 1974, the district said.

After teaching for numerous years, he moved into administrative positions serving as a principal, assistant director of human resources and more, according to the Lansing School District.

Following his time at the Lansing School District, Sinicropi moved south, becoming the superintendent of Saline Area Schools, which is a district located outside of Ann Arbor, where he served for four years until he retired.

“I have three grandchildren currently in the Lansing School District and I am committed to making Lansing schools successful,” Sinicropi said. “We need to refocus our attention and concentrate on student achievement, along with finishing all the construction improvements to our buildings that were supported by the voter-approved bond. We want to keep our great momentum moving forward in the Lansing School District.”

The Lansing School District is looking for a permanent superintendent after acting superintendent Mark Coscarella stepped down and asked to be placed on leave. He was the lead candidate for the position until a NEWS 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Dr. Coscarella's leave of absence is described by the district as a "voluntary, paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave until further notice."

The search for a permanent superintendent will continue with a target hiring date of July 1, 2020, according to the release.

