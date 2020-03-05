Lansing School Board decides to not renew Deputy Superintendent's contract

During its meeting Thursday night, the Lansing School Board decided to not renew Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella's with the district.

“Frankly, the Board (of Education) trusted Dr. Coscarella to tell us the whole truth,” said Lansing School District Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “In the end, tonight I feel that trust has been betrayed. He didn’t tell us the whole truth.”

The board voting 8-0 with one member absent, for Coscarella's non-renewal after interim Superintendent Sam Sinicropi recommended the board take action.

Wednesday, the school district's outside investigation into Coscarella was released.

The investigation found Coscarella likely sexually harassed a former student teacher.

That student, Casey Sterle, first told News 10 in October 2019 Coscarella locked his classroom, stripped to his underwear and danced sexually in front of her.

This happened in April 2000 when Coscarella was teaching at Holt Public School's Elliot Elementary.

Sterle reported the incident to her advisor at MSU, where she was a student in 2000 when the incident happened.

She also filed a police report in 2002 with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

No charges were ever filed.

Coscarella remains on leave.

His current contract with the district ends on June 30th.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.