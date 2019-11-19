Lansing Public Service Department announces street closures ahead of Silver Bells 5K

The holiday season is on it's way and so are holiday events like the Silver Bells 5K run/walk.

The city of Lansing Public Service Department announced the following street closures and lane restrictions that will be in effect on Saturday, Nov. 23 to accommodate the event.

The following street closures will be in effect between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (the department said actual times may vary):

-Capitol Avenue between Ottawa Street and Washtenaw Street

-Michigan Avenue between Washington Square and Capitol Avenue

-Allegan Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue

-Walnut Street between Hillsdale Street and Ottawa Street

-Pine Street between Ottawa Street and Allegan Street

-Washtenaw Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue

-Kalamazoo Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue

-Townsend Street between Lenawee Street and Capitol Avenue

-Lenawee Street between Walnut Street and Capitol Avenue

The following lane restrictions will be in effect between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (the department said actual times may vary):

-Ottawa Street between Washington Square and ML King Jr. Blvd

-Pine Street between Allegan Street and Kalamazoo Street

-Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street

-Capitol Avenue between Washtenaw Street and Kalamazoo Street

-Allegan Street between ML King Jr Blvd and Pine Street

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.