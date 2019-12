The Lansing Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspect, pictured above, in a recent burglary.

Besides the burglary, the man is also accused of damaging a kiosk machine located on north Grand River Avenue.

He was last seen in a dark colored mini-van.

If you know anything about this crime, or this man, you are asked to contact Lansing Police.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.