The Lansing Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding Valentino Armisted.

The 63 year-old man was reported missing Wednesday morning.

He was last seen in the 1100 block of Hillcrest St. in Lansing.

Police say when he was last seen he was wearing a gray coat and gray jogging pants.

If you have any information or see Mr. Armisted, you are asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.