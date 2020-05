Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier today. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 5:44 p.m. on East Kalamazoo Avenue in Lansing.

One female was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect is still at large. Anyone with details about the incident is urged to call Lansing Police.

