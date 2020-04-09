Lansing Police investigating after shots fired

Lansing Police are investigating after reports of shots being fired Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were dispatched to the parking lot of a business near Mt. Hope and Martin L. King just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found gun shell casings in the parking lot, and later located the suspected vehicles in the area of Bensch St. and Walsh St.

The two vehicles have been taken into police custody. So far no arrests have been made in the case.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lansing Police: 517-483-4600.

