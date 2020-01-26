Lansing Police officer involved in crash

LANSING, MI (WILX) - A Lansing Police officer is in the hospital after a crash Sunday morning.
It happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Street and Holmes Road.
Police say a 27-year-old man hit a Lansing Police cruiser and another car.
They say alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The officer and a passenger were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
News 10's photographer on scene saw a Lansing Police cruiser with rear end damage.
A pickup truck at the scene had front end damage and a third vehicle was being loaded onto a tow truck.
Police closed the intersection for about two hours while they investigated.
