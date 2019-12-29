Lansing Police Searching For Suspected Home Invader

Early Sunday morning a young woman called Lansing Police and reported that her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Duvernay Drive in the area of Jolly and Dunckel Roads.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green stated at the scene that while hiding in her closet, the unidentified 20-year-old woman told police that she believed her former boyfriend was armed.

For approximately two hours, police asked the public to avoid the area.

While LPD deployed a number of officers to the scene, the department believes he fled the apartment complex before law enforcement arrived.

Police also report that the young woman is safe and is being turned over to a domestic violence team.

Police did speak to the suspected male intruder over the phone.

LPD is unsure when he exactly left the apartment, but no force was used during the incident.

The Lansing Police Department has alerted various law enforcement in numerous jurisdictions where they believe he may have gone or may go of the individual.

He is currently wanted for questioning.

Chief Green did not dismiss that there may be a warrant filed for the young man also stated to be in his 20's at later date.

